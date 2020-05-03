9 more deaths from COVID-19 identified by officials, along with 528 cases

State officials have identified another nine deaths associated with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, along with several hundred new cases, according to new statistics provided on Sunday.

A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that two elderly adults (aged 81 or older) died in Black Hawk County, one elderly adult (aged 81 or older) in Bremer County, one older adult (aged 61 to 80) in Dubuque County, two elderly adults (aged 81 or older) in Poweshiek County, one older adult (aged 61 to 80) in Dallas County, and two older adults (aged 61 to 80) in Polk County. These new fatalities bring the state's total since the pandemic began to 184.

The state also identified 528 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the state's total of cases to 9,169 confirmed so far. Officials said that 77% of the newly identified cases were in the 22 counties with extra restrictions still in place through May 15.

378 Iowans are hospitalized with the disease, while 3,325 are considered recovered.

State and private labs also processed 2,932 negative tests in the previous 24-hour reporting period.