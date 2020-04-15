9 more COVID-19 cases among residents at Linn Manor in Marion

An eastern Iowa long-term care facility discovered more people among residents and staff who tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the facility's administration.

A sign outside of Linn Manor Care Center in Marion. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Linn Manor Care Center, located at 1140 Elim Drive in Marion, said that nine of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 15, 2020. In addition, one staff member has tested positive.

The center conducted the tests on Tuesday and Wednesday for residents and staff, respectively. All 31 residents were tested, and 33 staff received tests. Results are still pending for 18 of the staff.

"Linn Manor is taking all measures available to prevent the spread of the virus to other residents and staff," Chelsi Ingles, an administrator at the center, said, in a statement to KCRG-TV9. "We have initiated all appropriate precautionary measures consistent with the guidelines from Iowa Department of Public Health, Linn Country Public Health Department and the CDC, which included the restriction of visitors, vendors, and non-essential providers."

The facility is using isolation protocols defined by local, state, and federal guidelines for residents who have tested positive. Residents are also being assessed for symptoms of the illness and other relevant vital signs three times a day.

Staff members are subject to temperature checks and symptom assessments when they enter and exit the workplace, according to officials.

Previously, three other staff members and two residents had tested positive for COVID-19. The two residents later died from the disease.