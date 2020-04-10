9 confirmed COVID-19 deaths linked to Heritage Speciality Care in Cedar Rapids

As of Friday morning, TV9 learned 9 of Linn County's deaths are residents at the same long-term care facility- Heritage Specialty Care.

Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids on March 26, 2020 (KCRG)

That facility is home to about 40% of all of Linn County's cases. Linn County has twelve deaths overall.

On March 24th the facility learned two direct care employees tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is home to more than 100 residents. Within two and a half weeks more than half of those residents would test positive along with 30 employees.