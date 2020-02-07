9 Who Care: Bill Bowden

We often hear a phrase, along the lines of, "if we can help just one person, then it's worth the effort".

Bill Bowden, now of Cedar Rapids, was part of a group that met weekly in Mount Vernon to help a young man make the smart choices to avoid returning to prison.

Deep inside the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon, a group of about five people helped a young man re-integrate with life as a free man after serving a prison sentence.

Bill Bowden felt compelled to be part of this.

He worked decades in accounting at the Center for Disabilities and Development at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. After retiring, Bill helped at a nursing home with bingo.

Then the RISE Program had an opportunity to help at the church. RISE stands for the “Reintegration Initiative for Safety” for newly-released former inmates.

“It drew me plus a friend of mine asked me to join the group and it sounded interesting and a little bit exciting and I thought I would try it out and see what I could contribute,” said Bowden.

Anywhere from three to five people in a small gathering room in the church, focusing on just one man.

This circle of support in Mount Vernon went on for weeks as Bill offered what he could.

“Helping the core member and having them tell their story and seeing how I and the other members of the group could give them assistance in adjusting back into society,” said Bowden.

Kay Garber, a 9 Who Care honoree herself from 2011, also worked with the group to help this core person.

“Bill Bowden was absolutely perfect in a setting like this,” said Garber. “He looks at everyone as being worthy, everyone being a friend and he's the most non-judgmental person you could ever hope to find. He starts conversations so wonderfully well and makes everyone feel well.”

These weekly meetings went on for nearly a year with this "core member" as the Mount Vernon group is currently inactive. Bill and his wife moved to Cedar Rapids, where it's time to look at new chapters and new causes.

Some of those new paths are already in place. Bill helps twice a week at Unity Point Health-St Luke's Hospital at the hospice wing of the Cedar Rapids facility.

“I think that anybody who has free time, a lot of free time and even if you don't have a lot of free time, there's a lot of needs out there and explore things and find what fits you and it's very rewarding,” said Bowden.