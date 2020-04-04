87 new cases of COVID-19 announced, three more deaths in Iowa

State public health officials have announced more new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with additional fatalities caused by the disease.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced there were three more deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa. One was an adult between 61 to 80 years old in Linn County, one an adult between 41 to 60 years old in Henry County, and another aged 61 to 80 years old in Polk County.

Officials also said that there were 87 total new cases of COVID-19 in the state, for a total of 786 cases so far since the spread of the illness began in the state.

85 Iowans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 68 total were previously hospitalized and have been discharged.

The biggest increase in positive results was in Linn County, with a total of 20 new cases.

Officials also reported 9,454 total negative test results for COVID-19 so far.

The new cases are in the following locations and age groups:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)



Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)



Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)



Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)



Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)



Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)



Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)



Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)



Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)



Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)



Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)



Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)



Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)



Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

