83-year-old cyclist dies after crash on Old Hwy. 218

Iowa State Patrol said a man on a bicycle who was hit by a car Monday morning has died.

It happened on Old Highway 218 south of Iowa City around 10:35 a.m.

Troopers said David Schuldt, 83, of Iowa City, was on a bike in the northbound lane when a car came up behind him which could not move over due to traffic.

The driver of the car hit Schuldt who was then taken to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics where he later died. Information from Iowa State Patrol did not state whether Schuldt was wearing a helmet.

Troopers identified the driver as Shaena Beachy, 26, of Kalona.

State patrol said the crash is still under investigation.