83 new cases of COVID-19 announced, eight more deaths in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 83 additional positive cases for a total of 868 positive cases on Sunday and 8 more deaths.

There have been an additional 519 negative tests for a total of 9,973 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

• Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

• Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

• Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

The additional 8 deaths were in the following locations and age groups:

• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents. More than 40% of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities. This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death.