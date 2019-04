An Iowa woman decided to celebrate her 80th birthday with a new belt that took her 15 years to earn.

Mary Lange first started Tae Kwan Do when she was 65.

Last weekend she celebrated her 80th birthday by testing for her black belt, KCCI reports. The test included breaking multiple wooden boards.

She passed, saying it was a mix of determination and discipline.

Click here to read the full story from KCCI.