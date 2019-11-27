8-year-old's letter creates new Christmas tradition for Asbury

Instead of writing a letter to Santa Claus, Eleanor Johnson wrote a letter to the city of Asbury with her Christmas wish.

Eleanor Johnson smiles while reading a letter she wrote to the City of Asbury. Photo: Nov. 27, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

She wanted to start a Christmas tree lighting event in her town.

"Dear City of Asbury," her letter reads, "my name is Eleanor Johnson and I had an idea that I think would bring our community together."

Eleanor goes on to explain her idea of hosting a Christmas tree lighting festival in detail, saying, "I think it would be best to do it a little bit before Christmas so that everyone could be a little bit more merry."

"Anyway," she continues in her letter, "I thought it might be fun to have a choir to sing Christmas carols and maybe we could even get Jumble to make hot chocolate.”

A simple idea put down on paper that's now going to become reality.

Eleanor's mom, Ann Johnson, first discovered the letter sitting on the kitchen table.

"I asked her, I said, 'did you do this letter here on the table for homework?' And she said, 'no, I just did it for fun,'" Ann said.

After checking with Eleanor's teacher that it was in fact not for school, Ann decided to mail the letter.

"Then we just kind of waited," Ann said.

Eleanor said she was hoping the city would say yes to her idea. About one month later, the city sent her a letter back saying the tree lighting ceremony would happen.

“I was happy, and I was like 'yay!'" Eleanor said.

Kayla Morrison, Asbury Parks and Recreation Director, said she was impressed by Eleanor's thoughtfulness.

“I just thought it was adorable. It was so well-written, and she really laid out a nice idea of like how the whole event could look,” Morrison said. "She just painted the perfect picture of what it could look like.”

Morrison is the one who's making the idea come to life.

"We didn't actually have a Christmas tree, so we had to go plant one just for the event," Morrison said.

Morrison has also organized Eleanor's Carver Elementary School choir to sing at the event, and Hy-Vee and Jumble Coffee Company are providing hot chocolate.

"It's definitely something the city was craving, apparently, because they're very excited and have been sharing how excited they are," Morrison said.

It's all thanks to a letter and a girl with an idea. Ann says it's taught her daughter a bigger lesson.

“Giving her an opportunity to kind of think about you know what her actions and what she did and teach her a little bit about her voice making a difference," Ann said.

Eleanor said it makes her feel "happy and proud." She hopes it's something that will continue for years to come and grow with the community.

The event will take place on Friday, December 6, at 7:00 pm. Eleanor asks people to bring an ornament to add to the tree and a toy for Toys for Tots. Santa Claus will help Eleanor light the tree at 7:30 p.m.