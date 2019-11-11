8-year-old girl from Dyersville named Kid Captain for Iowa vs. Minnesota

A girl from Dyersville will be the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Kid Captain for the school's home football game against Minnesota on Saturday, the school announced on Monday.

Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, was diagnosed with a learning disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, mixed receptive-expressive language disorder, anxiety disorder, and speech sound disorder at a young age. This was after her parents noticed her development and behavior were not meeting typical milestones, and they sought help that eventually led them to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Bussan-Kluesner is receiving medication and treatment from the hospital that has improved her situation, according to her parents.

She likes to ride her bicycle and has a goal of being a veterinarian in the future.

The Kid Captain program is in its 11th year. The Hawkeyes play the Golden Gophers at 3:00 p.m. in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.