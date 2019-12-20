8-year-old boy is highest earner on YouTube at $26 million

An eight-year-old boy is at the top of Forbes list of highest-earning YouTubers for the second year in a row.

Ryan Kaji earned $26 million from his channel in 2019. His channel known as 'Ryan's World' has more than 22 million subscribers.

He started opening toys on camera when he was only 3. He's expanded his content to experiments and educational topics.

He now has contracts with Nickelodeon and Hulu. His production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on Youtube trails Ryan by $6 million.