8-year-old Kalona girl to be Kid Captain at Hawkeyes' game on Saturday

8-year-old Gabby Yoder will be at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 12 when the Hawkeyes take on Penn State as the honorary Kid Captain.

Gabby Yoder, 8, of Kalona (University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital)

She will be the honorary Kid Captain.

Seven days after she was born at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Gabby, of Kalona, underwent one of three open-heart surgeries after doctors diagnosed her with hypoplastic right heart syndrome, a congenital defect in which the right side of the heart is underdeveloped.

She's gone under several procedures including corrective eye surgeries. At one point, she asked to have one of her birthday parties in the hospital.

"Gabby enjoys meeting fellow patients through a group called “Heart Friends,” which connects her family to others who have children with similar conditions," the hospital said. "Congenital heart disease is a lifelong journey, but at age 8, Gabby continues to thrive and defy the odds."

This marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program. It started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients.