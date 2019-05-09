77-year-old killed in Benton County crash

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a 77-year-old died following a crash involving a utility vehicle.

Around 11:20 Saturday morning, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of 53rd Street and 19th Avenue in rural Benton County, according to a press release.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a Toyota pickup truck broadsided a John Deere utility vehicle.

Deputies said Roger Higgins, of Mt. Auburn, the driver of the utility vehicle, was taken to a Waterloo-area hospital where he later died.

The release did not say who was at fault in the crash.