76-year-old killed in crash involving Iowa fire truck

The investigation continues into a deadly crash involving a fire truck in Iowa.

It happened just after 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of 210th Avenue and 278th Street in Clinton, according to information from Iowa State Patrol.

An initial investigation shows the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department engine was heading north on 210th Avenue when the driver attempted to make a u-turn and pulled into the path of a pickup truck pulling a small trailer.

The pickup crashed into the rear passenger side of the fire truck, according to authorities.

State patrols said the pickup's driver, Roger Galloway, 76, of Grand Mound, Iowa, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Linda Galloway, 74, was also taken to the hospital.

Iowa State Patrol identified the driver of the fire truck as 18-year-old Clayton Schoenthaler, of Donahue. Authorities said the fire engine was on a non-emergency test drive and not on a call.

Charges in the case are pending, according to troopers. The crash is still under investigation.