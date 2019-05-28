75-year-old Wisconsin man reported missing found

UPDATE: He has been found safe in Liberty, Iowa.

---------

Authorities in Wisconsin are looking for a missing 75-year-old man.

Robert Corley was last seen around noon when he went for a drive to get ice cream, according to KCRG's sister station WMTV in Madison.

A Silver Alert was issued for the Darlington man just before 10 p.m. Monday, seven hours after he was expected home.

Corley is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Corley is a white man with gray hair that's balding and brown eyes. He wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray and black plaid shirt, a blue jacket, and a blue cap. He's 5'9" and about 175 pounds.

He drives a 1997-model Dodge Ram pickup truck, green over gray, with Wisconsin license plate EL 1538. It has a bug shield in front and chrome rails on the bed.