740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths in Iowa on Friday

Gov. Reynolds announced on Friday 740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and eight additional deaths.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question as she updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

The new deaths occurred in Bremer, Linn, Muscatine, Polk and Scott Counties.

Those additions bring the totals to 7,885 confirmed cases and 170 deaths in the state.

A total of 45,593 people have been tested and 2,899 have recovered from the virus.

In the state there are 345 patients hospitalized, 44 of which were admitted in the last 24 hours. 121 are in ICU and 91 are on ventilators.

Reynolds also warned that there would likely be an increase in case numbers this weekend due to a backlog of tests at the state lab. She expects the lab to catch up this weekend, which could cause higher numbers.

Today businesses in 77 counties are allowed to reopen so long as they're following social distancing guidelines provided by the Governor's office.

The restrictions on religious gatherings has been lifted in all Iowa counties, and the Iowa Department of Public Health has a list of social distancing guidelines to help religious services remain safe. It's available on Coronavirus.Iowa.gov.