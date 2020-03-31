One new coronavirus-related death in Iowa; 73 additional cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health said Tuesday there are 73 new positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Iowa.
That brings the total to 497 positive cases. The total of negative cases now stands at 6,888.
Public Health says a middle aged person between the ages of 41 and 60 is the most recent death, this time from Muscatine County.
Counties with the new cases include: Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Cedar County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years)
Harrison County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
Iowa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
Jones County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years)
Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)
Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Muscatine County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Polk County, 1 child (0-17), 5 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)
Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
Scott County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
Sioux County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Warren County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)
Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
Linn County remains the county with the highest amount of cases at 90. It's followed by Polk County at 76, and Johnson County with 73. The next highest cases are Dallas County at 25, Washington County at 24 and Dubuque County at 21.