One new coronavirus-related death in Iowa; 73 additional cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Tuesday there are 73 new positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Iowa.

That brings the total to 497 positive cases. The total of negative cases now stands at 6,888.

Public Health says a middle aged person between the ages of 41 and 60 is the most recent death, this time from Muscatine County.

Counties with the new cases include:



Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Cedar County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)



Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years)



Harrison County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)



Iowa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)



Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)



Jones County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years)



Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)



Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Muscatine County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Polk County, 1 child (0-17), 5 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)



Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)



Scott County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)



Sioux County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Warren County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

