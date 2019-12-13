71-year-old woman killed in Fayette County crash

A 71-year-old Sumner woman died following a crash Thursday afternoon in Fayette County.

Just after 3:50 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 13000 block of T Avenue, about 3 miles north of Westgate. Authorities said Diane Buhr was heading south in a pickup truck when she lost control on the icy roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Buhr was thrown from the truck. She died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.