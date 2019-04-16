70s for many of us this afternoon

As we start off our Tuesday, we'll need to walk a few showers out of our northeast zone through sunrise. Otherwise, this is going to be a great day with partly sunny sky and highs into the lower 70s over much of eastern Iowa. Mid-70s are possible from Iowa City and points south this afternoon. The wind will be light throughout the day.

Late tonight, our low pressure system makes some progress eastward and should kick out the first round of scattered storms. Any of these storms may feasibly produce some small hail, especially over the northern half of our area.

Tomorrow, expect scattered storms to be around and will likely be more concentrated in the second half of the day. While a severe risk does exist, it's very low and the worst of the severe weather appears more probable well to our south.

Plan on colder temperatures on Thursday behind the passing cold front with a few lingering showers. A rebound will begin by Friday.