70-year-old arrested following armed robbery in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a 70-year-old man accused of robbing a convenience store.

Garry Evilsizer is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a second-degree robbery charge.

The robbery happened just before 8:05 p.m. Saturday at the Miles Mini-Mart. Deputies said a man went inside and demanded cash from the clerk and held her at knifepoint.

Then, on Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., Jackson County deputies along with Preston police officers stopped Evilsizer who was driving a red KIA at the intersection of Adams Street and Section Road in Miles for reportedly not having a head-lamp and tail-light out. He also failed to dim the headlights.

Authorities said Evilsizer appeared nervous. Deputies could see items sitting on the back seat which appeared to be identical to the suspect wore during the Mini-Mart robbery. They included a gray, hooded sweatshirt and a pair of brown work boots three sizes too big for Mr. Evilsizer.

The jeans Evilsizer wore appeared to be similar to the ones the suspect was wearing, which included having one of the pant legs rolled up, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Evilsizer looked to have the same height and build as the robbery suspect who had been shown in surveillance video.

When deputies asked Evilsizer to get out of the car, they noticed he had the same gait as the robbery suspect, "specifically, when he places his right foot down as he walks, it is pointing at an approximate 45-degree angle."

Evilsizer reportedly admitted to authorities that he had a knife in the car which appeared to be the same knife used in the robbery.

Authorities were granted warrants to search Evilsizer's car and his apartment in Miles. They found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his apartment.

Evilsizer is also charged with driving without a license.