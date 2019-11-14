70-year-old Iowa man accused of stabbing, killing his wife

A 70-year-old man from Story County is now facing murder charges in the death of his wife.

The Story County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of 62-year-old Betty Pillman, of Zearing. The sheriff's office found her dead outside her home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement says Gary Pillman told them he stabbed her after an argument. She tried to leave but Gary followed and stabbed her.

The county sheriff's office says that this especially has an impact in a town this small.

Pillman is charged with second-degree murder. Officers took him to receive medical treatment from self-inflicted injuries.