7 years since Evansdale girls went missing

It has been seven years since 8-year-old Lyric Cook and 10-year-old Elizabeth Collins went missing. They were later found dead deep in a Bremer County Park. No one has been arrested in connection to the deaths.

On Saturday they help the Collins family held the seventh annual ride in drive in the girl’s honor, to raise money for Crime Stoppers and for Meyers Park. That’s the last known location the girls were seen on July 13, 2012.

“Every day you wake up and you don’t have her it’s just heartbreaking,” said Heather Collins, Elizabeth’s mother.

It took Collins five years to be able to tell the story of her daughter and niece.

“It can just be too much sometimes,” she said. “But I have three other kids that I need to be there for. I don’t want them to crumble.”

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers said the money raised from events like this one have allowed them to bring 700 people to justice.

“Some people it was minor traffic violations, others were wanted for major felonies,” said Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers Board Member Doug Larrabee.

Larrabee encouraged people to continue to call his organizations with tips saying someone knows something.

“Two words can make a difference,” he said. “Hopefully they are the names of the people who did it, but two words can make a difference. People don’t think they know something but yet they may have that little piece of the equation that will help law enforcement and pull the rest of the puzzle together.”

While the ride is in Elizabeth and Lyric’s memory, Collins said this is what the girls would have wanted.

“They cared about helping other people and animals,” she said. “It is just part of their nature.”

