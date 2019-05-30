7 tornadoes touchdown in Iowa on Wednesday, National Weather Service reports

The National Weather Service reports a total of seven tornadoes touched down in the state of Iowa on Wednesday.

That included a preliminary EF-1 tornado in Poweshiek County which left one person injured. The tornado traveled 9.9 miles and lasted nearly 40 minutes leaving damage behind.

In Hardin County alone, the NWS said there were three EF-0 tornadoes. Sac, Pochantoas and Humboldt counties also had confirmed reports of tornadoes. They were all rated EF-0, according to preliminary data.

Click here to see storm pictures from TV9 viewers.