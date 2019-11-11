7-foot Oskaloosa basketball recruit chooses Cyclones over Hawkeyes

Xavier Foster, of Oskaloosa, gave a verbal commitment to play at Iowa State Monday morning.

It happened at a press conference in Oskaloosa.

The coveted 7-footer had offers from more than a dozen schools. Baylor and Virginia Tech were also in the running.

Foster averaged 14.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 blocked shots as a junior for Oskaloosa’s Class 3A state championship team last season.

Foster took his official visit to Iowa just last month.

Many recruiting pages have Foster as a potential NBA draft pick, given his height and skill level.