7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy

FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers questions at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday, April 16, 2020 that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, after similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast. The latest agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a "fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19."

Altogether, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.

 