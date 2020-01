The City of Cedar Rapids said 6th Street SW will be temporarily closed starting Jan. 16 between Hawkeye Downs Road and 50th Avenue, just south of Prarie Creek.

The closure is to allow for pipe installation for the city's sewer improvement project which started in Jan. 2019. The project is expected to finish next spring.

City officials said the closure will last for about a month. Once it reopens, drivers can expect lane reductions for several weeks.