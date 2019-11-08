67 cats rescued after animal hoarding case last week

The Dubuque Regional Humane Society has taken in 67 cats that were involved in an animal hoarding case in Warren County, Illinois last week.

(Photo Pixabay / License Link)

In all, animal workers rescued more than 100 living cats from this property.

The Humane Society says the air quality in the home was so toxic, rescuers had to wear protective masks and suits.

“Animal hoarders often fail to provide basic care for their animals, resulting in over pet population and rampant disease,” said Amanda Shaffer, Shelter Manager.

She added, “These types of situations require such an abundance of shelter resources, making it difficult on shelters of a smaller size to aid in the rescue. We are fortunate enough to have the space, staff, and support of our donors and community to come forward in unfortunate cases like this.”

If you would like to help, the shelter is accepting monetary donations to spay and neuter as well as pay for food for these cats.