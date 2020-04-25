648 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, five more deaths

Over 5,000 Iowans have now tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the virus' spread began earlier this year, according to state health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said on Saturday, April 25, that another 648 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by state and private labs, bringing the state's total to 5,092 cases since the pandemic began.

Officials also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 112 Iowans who have been killed by the disease. They were a middle-aged adult (aged 41-60) in Black Hawk County, an older adult (aged 61 to 80 years) in Johnson County, one older adult (aged 61 to 80 years) and one elderly adult (aged 81 years or more) in Polk County, and one elderly adult (aged 81 years or more) in Scott County.

293 Iowans are currently hospitalized with the illness. 1,723 people are considered recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

State officials said that they expect the number of cases to continue to grow as testing expands as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' announced TestIowa plan, along with increased testing at long-term care facilities and other large businesses.

An additional 1,730 negative tests were processed in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total for the state to 29,258 negative tests. Officials said that around 1 in 91 Iowans have been given a COVID-19 test at this point.