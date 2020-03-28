64 new positive tests for COVID-19 in Iowa, total now 298 since spread began

Public health officials in the state have announced another group of positive tests on Saturday for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

This photo shows the test kid for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. (Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The Iowa Department of Public Health said there were 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state's total to 298. One previously-identified case in Black Hawk county was also determined to be someone who lives out-of-state, so that has been removed from the total count.

46 Iowans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 15 have been discharged from prior hospitalization and are recovering.

The new cases were reported in the following counties and age groups:

• Benton County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Boone County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Buchanan County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cedar County: 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cerro Gordo County: 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas County: 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County: 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Fayette County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Harrison County: 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Jasper County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Keokuk County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Linn County: 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Marshall County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Polk County: 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Poweshiek County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Scott County: 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Shelby County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County: 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Taylor County: 1 adult (18-40 years)

The state has been notified of 4,375 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab and private labs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will be holding a press conference on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 2:30 p.m.

