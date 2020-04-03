61-year-old man charged with five counts of sex abuse after allegedly touching young girl, police say

A 61-year-old man is facing sexual abuse charges after police said he inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl.

Stewart Reynolds, of Homestead, Iowa, was arrested on a warrant for indecent contact with a child and five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said.

Police said the incidents happened between July 30, 2016, and November 25, 2019, when Reynolds was babysitting the girl at her home.

It's unclear how he was related to the girl.

He's being held at the Linn County jail on a $130,000 bond.

