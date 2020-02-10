6-year-old killed, sibling hurt while waiting to board bus in Wisconsin

School district officials in Waushara County say a kindergarten student was killed and her sibling was injured when they were struck by a vehicle just before boarding a bus.

The Tri-County Area School District says the children were hit along Highway 73 southeast of Plainfield just after 7 a.m. Monday.

WLUK-TV reports district administrator Anthony Marinack says the bus was stopped and another vehicle going in the same direction struck the two children, killing the 6-year-old girl. He says there were other students on the bus at the time.

The State Patrol is investigating but didn't immediately indicate what happened to the vehicle's driver.