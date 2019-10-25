6-year-old girl killed, 2 others hurt by hit-and-run driver in Wisconsin

A 6-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee.

(WISN)

Police say the children were hit in a crosswalk on the city's northside about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a motorist who swerved around vehicles stopped at a red light.

A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were seriously injured. Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference at the scene that the girls are sisters and that the three children were headed home from an elementary school playground.

According to WISN-TV, police said the kids were walking with the green light. They had the right of way in the crosswalk when the car ran the red light in the bike lane and struck them.

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash after driving through the red light.

Officers are looking for a gray 2007, 2008 or 2009 Saturn Aura with tinted windows and front-end damage, according to WISN.

