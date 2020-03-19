6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa; total cases at 44

During a press conference on Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Kim Reynolds provides an update about the coronavirus during a press conference on March 10. (KCCI)

This brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 44, up from 38 on Wednesday. The impacted counties include Dallas, Dubuque, Polk, Johnson, Blackhawk, Adair, Allamakee, Carroll, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Washington, Winneshiek

Reynolds said 40 of the cases were tested by the state hygienic lab while four were tested at the national lab. There have been 642 negative tests.

Earlier this week, Reynolds signed a bill recommending schools to close for four weeks in response to the new coronavirus. She also signed a proclamation that ordered all bars, restaurants, bars, gyms, wellness centers and adult daycares to close. The proclamation is in place until 4 p.m.

Reynolds said no shelter-in-place is in effect at this time.

Health officials are reminding people to stay home if they feel sick, wash their hands and to continue social distancing skills.

Reynolds said the state has the ability to test 400 people for the virus.