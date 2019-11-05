6, including children, escape from central Iowa house fire

Iowa officials say six people, including children, have escaped a house fire in Runnells.

Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Osberg told KCCI the fire broke out Tuesday morning. Several agencies responded, and Osberg says one person was taken to a hospital. Others were treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Camp Township Fire Chief Craig Thompson says the fire began in the kitchen.

Runnells is about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.