6 dead in shooting at Czech hospital; suspect shoots self

Police and officials say six people have been killed and three wounded in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic.

Police personnel outside the Ostrava Teaching Hospital after a shooting incident in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Police and officials say six people have been killed and two people injured in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. (Vladimir Prycek/CTK via AP)

The apparent suspect later shot himself dead as police approached his car.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava.

People have been evacuated from the hospital and security has been increased across the country.

The prime minister said the shooting took place in a waiting room and the shooter aimed at people's heads. He says he is traveling to the scene.