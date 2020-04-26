6 additional deaths, 384 confirmed COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New numbers from state health officials show several more deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as hundreds of new cases amid increased testing.

The Iowa Department of Public Health website on Sunday, April 26, revealed 384 new positive tests for COVID-19 since the last report on Saturday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to 5,476.

Six more people were killed by the disease in the last 24 hours, according to state health officials. One was a middle-aged adult (aged 41-60) in Black Hawk County, one elderly adult (aged 81 years or more) in Clinton County, one middle-aged adult (aged 41-60) in Des Moines County, one adult (aged 18-40) and one elderly adult (aged 81 years or more) in Johnson County, and one elderly adult (aged 81 years or more) in Linn County. The total number of fatalities from the illness in Iowa is 118.

286 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 99 of those in an intensive care unit. A total of 1,900 people are considered recovered from the illness.

1,356 Iowans tested negative for the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of negative tests to 30,614.