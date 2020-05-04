6 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Woodward Resource Center

The Iowa Department of Human Services says there are six positive cases of COVID-19 among residents at a long-term care facility in central Iowa.

The Woodward Resource Center is located in Woodward, about 30 minutes northwest of Des Moines.

The department says all residents in the facility received tests after it confirmed one resident tested positive. Additional testing found five more cases among residents.

Residents who tested positive are relocated to an on-campus house until their health improves.

The department says this is the first of its six facilities where residents tested positive. It says eight employees of the Iowa DHS working at five different facilities also tested positive for COVID-19. This includes one employee at the Independence Mental Health Institute in Independence.

The department says many of those employees did not visit facilities for days before testing positive.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are at least 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Iowa.

In eastern Iowa, those outbreaks are in Black Hawk, Bremer, Dubuque, Linn, Poweshiek, Tama and Washington counties.

