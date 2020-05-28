More than 14,500 unemployment claims filed last week

Iowa Workforce Development reported on Thursday 14,586 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between May 17 and May 23.

There were 13,365 claims by those working and living in Iowa, and 1,221 by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

IWD reported 180,679 continuing weekly unemployment claims in the state for this period. That number is down 6,696 from the last reporting period.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (3,835), self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (2,382), health care and social assistance (1,399), retail trade (923) and accommodation and food services (898).

In total, $48,828,481.83 in unemployment insurance benefit payments were reported during this period.

The total in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits paid during this week was $104,376,000. There has been a total of $661,090,200 in benefits paid since April 4.

A total of $5,579,759 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week of May 10-16, 2020.

IWD also began processing Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for anyone who has already received 26 weeks of benefits before, or during, the pandemic. IWD says claimants will see deposits early next week for these claims, including retroactive payments of PEUC and FPUC payments.

For more information visit iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.