Pool and boat sales skyrocket at some Dubuque stores as restrictions loosened

With the weather turning toward feeling more like summer, more people appear to be wanting to get outside and enjoy it after an extended period where "stay home" was the operating phrase.

A boat on display in the showroom at Hawkeye Boat and RV Sales in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

According to Patrick Tobin, owner of Alvin's Pools, Spas, and Skis in Dubuque, this time of the year is usually very busy for his store. However, this year has been on another level.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook for pools above ground, in-ground, and tubs," Tobin said.

On Tuesday, there was only one tub left in the showroom and that one was already sold. Tobin said people calling now will have to wait for more hot tubs to come in from the manufacturers, which could take up to six weeks.

"They are operating seven days a week just to manufacture the tubs," Tobin said.

With so many public pools closed, demand is also high for people putting in their own swimming sanctuaries, but, by the time they are installed, summer might be over.

In regards to how long people might have to wait to get their pools installed, Tobin said that it would take "probably four or five weeks in our above grounds and at least two to three months in our in-grounds."

Typically, customers would spend somewhere between $3,700 to $60,000 in pools and hot tubs.

"People are actually looking and they are spending the money; they are not holding back," Tobin said. "They like something, they buy it."

Pool and spa dealers are not the only places seeing a spike in sales recently.

Hawkeye Boat and RV Sales has seen a huge uptick in business starting in late April all the way through May, according to Ryan Becker, its president.

"We are having the best May we have had since we have tracked it," Becker said. "We are having quadruple the amount of traffic we had this time last year."

Becker said the average sale has been from $50,000 to $60,000. He mentioned he has noticed people have changed their minds about how and on what to spend money on because of the pandemic.

"People are spending their money differently, going with something they can invest in and enjoy for a long period of time rather than going to Disneyland," Becker said.