People venture to Delhi restaurants and lakes for Memorial Day

Kristine Martin, owner of Smokey's Lost Bar and Grill in Delhi, said Memorial Day weekend is always a big weekend for her business.

"This is one of our biggest weekends of the year," she said.

However, she said she was concerned 2020 might mark an exception.

"We kind of cut our expectations low going into the weekend, not sure if people were going to be willing to venture out yet or not," Martin confessed.

But people definitely ventured out.

"We are restricted to 50 percent capacity, but we have been consistently full at that 50 percent the entire weekend so that has been fantastic," she said.

Martin added that they do not have much competition either right now, at least when it comes to dine-in.

"We are the only one that is open for dine-in and sit down," she said. "So we have gotten a lot of people come in that are just like 'Thank you for being open.'"

But it wasn't just restaurants that were popular in Delhi on Memorial Day, lakes got just as much traction.

Games, jet-skis, and even shopping were all part of the holiday activity at Lake Delhi, but for the Kowalski family it is a generational thing.

Steve has come to the lake his entire life and his daughter Lacee is part of the fifth generation.

"This is what we do all summer long and nothing is going to change that," he said. "I do not care what it is."

He said he was not expecting this many people at the lake.

"The lake has been the busiest I have seen it in about four years today," Kowalski said.

Signs across the area remind people to keep a proper distance, which is something Kowalski said his family and others have been doing today.

"We are still taking precautions," he said. "Obviously we are sitting at a picnic table together, but we are out on the open air, and we are not going to hide in the house."