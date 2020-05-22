National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium opens its doors for the first time in two months

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque opened its doors to members for the first time in two months on Friday.

Kurt Strand, President, and CEO of the museum said they are enforcing social distancing by putting up signs and arrows all across the museum. They are also strongly encouraging visitors to wear masks.

They have also implemented a new timed-ticket system that tells people the exact time they should show up. Strand said a lot of preparation went into planning the reopening and the day ended up exceeding their expectations.

"Kids were laughing, people are walking around enjoying themselves, having fun," he said. "This has been just a wonderful, wonderful day for us."

More than 60 people went to the museum on its reopening day. They are now preparing for Memorial Day weekend, which is usually a very busy weekend for the staff.