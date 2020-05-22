City of Dubuque implements housing assistance program to combat possible surge in eviction cases

Governor Kim Reynolds' emergency proclamation temporarily stopping evictions is set to expire next week.

According to Rick Mihm, executive director of the Dubuque Rescue Mission, homeless shelters are preparing to potentially house more people than usual.

"We know there will be a need, we just do not know how great," he said.

The Mission currently has 20 residents and space for 12 more. In the fall it could house up to around 50 people. Mihm said, however, both they and the city want to keep people away from the shelters

"We want to keep them at the places they are currently in and not have them become homeless," he said. For that reason, the city implemented a new rental and mortgage assistance program.

Alexis Steger, who serves as director of the Housing and Community Development Department, said people who have lost 50% or more of their income because of the coronavirus pandemic could qualify for this program.

It offers $1,000 per family per month for three months.

"It is a short term program, so it is only for three months but it can go towards rent, utilities, or mortgage payments," she said.

People eligible for the program must complete a budget and go through a job searching process using the department's programs.

Steger says many landlords have been working well with their tenants and the city, but they have seen an influx of 'soft evictions'.

"What that means is that landlords had turned off utilities, trying to have tenants voluntarily leave," she said. "So we are making sure that we pursue those pretty heavily because those type of evictions are illegal even in normal circumstances."

People interested in applying for the rental and mortgage assistance program should visit https://www.cityofdubuque.org/618/Housing-Community-Development.