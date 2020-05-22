Prairie du Chien woman sentenced to prison after being found with meth

A Prairie du Chien woman was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison on May 18.

Officials say they found the woman asleep on a couch in her Tipton home. There, officers found a lockbox in her posession that contained more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, which she intended to sell.

Michelle Rae Simmermaker, age 44, is from Prairie du Chien, but was living in Tipton. She pleaded guilty, on January 2, to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Officials also say there were two minor children present at the home, including the woman's granddaughter.

In addition to the 37 months, Simmermaker must serve a three-year term of supervised release.