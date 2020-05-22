National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library to begin phased reopening June 15

The National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library announced it will begin reopening in stages on June 15, with public health and safety measures.

The first week the NCSML is open will be for members only.

NCSML says staff will be monitoring how things go during this initial week and if things go well, it will reopen to the public on June 22.

Safety measures including:

Limiting capacity to 25 percent of normal operations, with monitoring for potential increased capacity over time.

All staff, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the building. NCSML will provide masks to anyone who does not have one.

All staff and volunteers will have temperatures taken every morning.

All visitors will be asked a few questions related to travel and exposure to help contact tracing, should that ever be necessary.

Plexiglass will be installed at the entrance desk and in the museum store.