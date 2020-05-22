Eastern Iowa mom details her struggle to get tested for COVID-19

Before Thursday's announcement of expanded testing, one eastern Iowa woman said because she wasn't an essential worker she didn't get a coronavirus test right away, despite having almost all the symptoms.

After feeling sick, 31-year-old Marion mom, Brittany Easterday, tried to get tested for COVID-19.

"On April 26th I woke up with a fever of 102.9," Easterday said. "I went to the urgent care, and they told me I had eight of the nine symptoms, but since I wasn't an essential worker and I didn't have respiratory distress that they couldn't test me. That was very frustrating I knew I had the virus."

After she was sent home, Brittany started to feel worse.

"Finally, on May 7th I went to TestIowa.com and took the survey, and I was approved to get tested" Easterday said. "I got an email that said I was positive for COVID-19."

Easterday has had rough battle with COVID-19, and has been quarantined away from her children.

"I got to a point where I couldn't get out of bed," she said. "I couldn't lift my shoulders up off my mattress, pick my legs up to get out of bed to go to the toilet. Being alone I had to crawl. It is a very scary thing."

Even harder for Brittany has been being quarantined away for her son and daughter, who are now staying with her mom.

"It has been very hard for me because they are very worried about me," she said. "I miss them so very much. My daughter is a type-one diabetic so it terrifies me if I was to ever get her sick."

This has caused an increasing financial problem for Brittany who has already been out of work since April. She says her bills are racking up.

Brittany's brother set up a GoFundMe page for her family, and she wants to thank everyone for their prayers as she continues to recover.

"Thank you to everybody that has been there for me and supported me and prayed for me and made me not as scared as I was," Easterday said. "I did call my lawyer to make a will at one point in time."

Prayers for Brittany on her recovery and reunion with her children, what a day that will be.