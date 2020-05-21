Flexsteel production workers fight for help as plant shuts down

Flexsteel Industries announced last month it would shut down its Dubuque manufacturing plant, with 200 jobs lost.

Workers in the Dubuque plant are now accusing the company of backing out of promises as the manufacturing facility backs out of town.

Greg Laufenberg, a union steward for Local 1861 of the United Steelworkers, which represents the majority of Flexsteel production workers said that when the plant first shut down in March because of COVID-19. At the time, Flexsteel promised the workers overtime when it re-opened. That, however, never happened and instead the plant is shutting down for good.

Laufenberg said Flexsteel had workers come back to finish outstanding orders and that was when he sat down to negotiate severance and benefits for laid-off workers, but he said that the company is not offering anything to help workers get back on their feet.

"They say they are 'for the community', but now there are 200 people on unemployment and it does not seem to bother anyone down there," he said.

Laufenberg added that he is especially disappointed since he has been at Flexsteel for over 35 years.

TV9 reached out to a representative with the Human Resources Department for comment but did not hear back.