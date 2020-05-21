NASCAR to honor fallen Dubuque soldier on Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, NASCAR will honor the memory of a fallen Dubuque soldier during the Coca-Cola 600.

As part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance, each of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars in the race will display on their windshields the name of a U.S. Armed Forces member who died while serving the country.

Daniel Suarez, who drives car number 96, will feature Dubuque native, Specialist Ronald David Rennison.

Rennison enlisted in the Army in June 1987. After an honorable discharge after a year in Korea, he was called to the Middle East after Iraq invaded Kuwait. He had only spent one day serving in Saudi Arabia when a missile strike killed him in 1991.

His brother, Randy Rennison, said it is an honor to see others recognizing his brother's life and legacy.

He said he would want people to know he was a very quiet and humble kind of guy that would help anyone out.

The race is this Sunday, May 24, at 5:00 p.m. at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.