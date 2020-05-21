Minnesota Senators discuss USDA's renewable fuel grants

The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced over $100 million in grants towards renewable fuels.

The Democratic senators from Minnesota helped promote renewable fuel in Washington. (Source: Gray DC)

Both Minnesota Senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, said they helped to lead the bipartisan effort alongside Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

USDA's Deputy Secretary Stephen Cepensky also provided a statement on the grants.

"Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is delivering on our commitment to American farmers to enhance the promotion of biofuels," Deputy Secretary Censky said. "The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program will provide consumers with more environmentally friendly fuel options when they fill up at the pump, driving demand for our farmers and improving the air we breathe."

Gray DC talked to both Klobuchar and Smith about how the announcement will impact consumers, workers and the agriculture industry in their home state. The interviews can be seen above.

