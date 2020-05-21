COVID-19 deaths in Iowa now at 400, nearly 16,000 cases

COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa have now reached 400, as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, after a third straight day of double digit deaths reported on the state's website.

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

According to the state, there were 19 more deaths and 421 more confirmed cases over the last 24-hours.

There are now 15,954 total cases confirmed. Of the deaths in the state, 216 were residents of long term care facilities.

Over the last 24-hours another 35 patients have been admitted to the hospital, for a total of 381 hospitalized patients. 126 patients are in the ICU and 84 are on ventilators.

In total, 115,031 Iowans have been tested and 8,475 have recovered from the virus.

To take an assessment to see if you qualify for coronavirus testing, go to TestIowa.com.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

