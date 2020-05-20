Food banks in eastern Iowa see significant impact from increase in food insecurity

Food banks across the country are seeing a 46% increase in food insecurity.

Items are stacked at the St. Stephens Food Bank in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Mike Miller, the president of River Bend Foodbank, who also manages the St. Stephens Food Bank, in Dubuque, said both locations distributed 34% more food this April than their average for the past 12 months. He said the impact of the pandemic on food banks is noticeable in Eastern Iowa.

"We are dealing with what I am calling a triple threat of problems right now," Miller said.

Those problems include an increase in demand and an interrupted supply chain.

"Food donations are actually down so we are having to try to purchase food," Miller said.

The third problem is a hit on operational services because of safety guidelines.

"We normally have hundreds of people in and out of the building on a daily basis and we have had to button that up for the protection of everyone involved," Miller said.

Right now, they are monitoring the amount of food in their warehouses carefully.

"We only have about a month's worth of food here and the need is up like 34% in our area and no one knows how long this is going to last," Miller said.

According to Miller, he has noticed something new.

"The most heartbreaking thing that I have experienced in this crisis is the number of people who have never needed help from a food bank or food pantry ever before in their lives, and those people do not even know what to do," Miller mentioned.

But, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel. The House of Representatives recently passed the Heroes Act, a relief bill that, if passed as it is now by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump, could increase SNAP benefits by 15%.

"For every meal that food banks pass out, SNAP actually provides ten, so that is a really important part of the process," Miller said.